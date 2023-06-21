Whoa Dough, the brand known for its plant-based, better-for-you cookie dough bars, has launched its newest product, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. The sweet and salty refrigerated snack can be enjoyed straight from the package or baked into nine chocolate chip cookies within minutes.

Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will be introduced at the Summer Fancy Food Show from June 25–27 in New York City at Booth #663, along with the brand's Whoa Dough Cookie Dough bar line. Attendees will be able to sample Whoa Dough and meet with the team.

Crafted as a nutritious and allergen-friendly snack, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is only 90 calories and 8 grams of sugar per serving, offering a healthier alternative to traditional cookie dough. It is certified gluten-free, vegan, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free, dairy-free, Non GMO Project Verified, and OU kosher, making it suitable for individuals with food allergies and dietary restrictions. The egg-free recipe ensures that consumers can safely enjoy the cookie dough raw without any concerns.

Todd Goldstein, the founder of Whoa Dough, is excited about the growth of his popular snack line with the addition of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Being personally affected by gluten intolerance, along with his sons, he understands the importance of offering delicious gluten-free options.

"By introducing the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Whoa Dough is not only catering to the needs of individuals with gluten intolerance but also appealing to a broader audience seeking tasty, versatile, and healthier snacks,” said Goldstein. “Whether enjoyed raw or baked, this mouth-watering cookie dough allows snack enthusiasts to indulge in their preferred way, accommodating different preferences and dietary restrictions, making it an exciting and inclusive addition to the Whoa Dough family.”

Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is made with a blend of carefully selected ingredients, offering a guilt-free indulgence that appeals to kids and adults. With a focus on clean and wholesome nutrition, Whoa Dough strives to deliver a healthier snacking experience without compromising taste and enjoyment.

Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will be available in national retailers starting in September.

For more information about Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Whoa Dough’s entire line of products, visit whoadough.com.