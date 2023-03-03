Whoa Dough, the maker of a line of plant-based, on-the-go cookie dough bars, is expanding its gluten-free snack line with the launch of its newest flavor: Oatmeal Cookie Dough. The flavor will debut at Expo West at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 7–11, at Booth # N2201. The bars will retail for $9.99 for four bars, or $24.99 for ten.

“The inspiration for Whoa Dough’s Oatmeal Cookie Dough flavor comes from my own childhood memories of freshly baked oatmeal cookies, a beloved favorite of mine and now my young sons,” said Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough. “We’ve perfectly captured the classic taste of a sweet and savory oatmeal cookie—but with a healthier twist! We’re proud that only all-natural ingredients, such as gluten-free whole-grain oats, brown sugar, and chickpea flour, are used to craft our better-for-you snack bars, and we’re excited for our new and returning customers to try it!”

A growing fan favorite in the vegan and gluten-free space, Whoa Dough Cookie Dough bars are made with no artificial ingredients. They are lower in calories than most comparable snacks (between 140–170 calories per serving), with 4–5 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, and less than 10 grams of sugar.

Whoa Dough is certified gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, soy-free, egg-free, OU Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The bars contain several allergy-friendly ingredients, like whole-grain oat flour and chickpea flour. Whoa Dough cookie dough bars have a shelf-life of six months and can be eaten at room temperature or chilled.

Whoa Dough bars were invented by Goldstein, whose family was looking for tasty but healthier gluten-free snacks for his two young sons, who are both gluten-intolerant, along with Goldstein. The family sought a great snack that they could all enjoy. After multiple tries to make the tastiest bar possible, Whoa Dough has become the healthier option for many with dietary restrictions.

Whoa Dough’s Oatmeal Cookie Dough bar adds to the brand’s six other flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Sprinkle Sugar, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Brownie Batter. The brand also offers a variety pack.

The brand has established well-known retail partnerships with companies such as American Airlines, Central Market, Giant Eagle, Heinen's Fine Foods, Tops, Woodman’s Markets, World Market, Mother’s Market, Water Way, Gopuff, Bunny James, Woodman’s, Festival Foods, and others.

Whoa Dough Oatmeal Cookie Dough bars are 150 calories and contain 3 grams of protein and 4 grams of fat.

For more information, visit whoadough.com.