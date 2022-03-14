Company: CORE Foods

Website: www.corefoods.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $30.00 (10-pack)

Product Snapshot: CORE Foods, the maker of CORE Bars plant-based, organic, refrigerated superior nutrition bars, is introducing a new flavor to its line of CORE Refrigerated Keto Bars, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, at the 2022 Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA. In-person attendees are encouraged to visit the CORE Foods booth for sampling and more information.

CORE Foods' new Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Keto Bar is an indulgent flavor that is made with 100% plant-based ingredients, containing only 3g of net carbs and 0g of added sugar. This new flavor was made to satisfy consumers' sweet cravings while keeping them fueled and feeling full. Packed with 6g of protein, 8g of prebiotic fiber and probiotics, these bars are made with everything you want and nothing you don't for superior nutrition that works as hard as you do. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Keto Bars are certified keto, Non-GMO project verified, gluten-free, and vegan, making them the ideal choice for keto dieters or those looking to reduce their intake of sugar and carbohydrates. With the addition of this flavor, CORE Foods now offers three decadent keto bars, including Peanut Butter Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, giving consumers a variety of options. CORE Keto Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars are available at select Walmart stores and Von's nationwide.

"At CORE Foods, we know that wellness starts with the core, and we want to be able to offer a delicious, gut-healthy option for everyone, including those who are following keto or are just carb-conscious," says Brett Hartmann, CEO of CORE Foods. "With consumers continuing to seek out low-sugar and low-carb options, we are excited to expand our line of CORE Keto Bars with our newest flavor, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and introduce it to attendees at Natural Products Expo West."

In addition to these newest product offerings, CORE Foods is excited to announce that actress, Jamie Chung, and Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion, Jrue Holiday of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, have joined the CORE Foods family as ambassadors for the brand. "We are excited to formalize partnerships with both Jamie and Jrue, who will help us continue to raise the bar on healthy snacking. Both value great-tasting, superior nutrition and we're thrilled to have them further our mission to trade in empty snacking for products that fill you up with real plant-based goodness, designed to work harder to keep you full and fueled, no matter your lifestyle," stated VP of Marketing, Whitney Spielfogel.

CORE Foods will be exhibiting at booth N1123 in the Hot Products section at Natural Products Expo West. CEO Brett Hartmann will be onsite for any retailer or media questions. Samples of the full CORE Foods line, along with their new CORE Keto Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar will be available for booth visitors.