Firehouse Subs (a Restaurant Brands International company) has opened its first restaurant in Switzerland and announced the signing of a development agreement to launch in Mexico later this year. These announcements mark the beginning of the brand's expansion plan globally, with the first opening outside North America.

Firehouse Subs was founded by two former firefighting brothers in Jacksonville, FL in 1994. Firehouse Subs is all about hearty portions, premium ingredients, and delicious recipes, with a commitment to saving lives through raising funds to support local public safety organizations. To date, more than $80 million has been awarded to first responders and public safety organizations in the U.S. and Canada.

Through its growth journey globally, the brand will benefit from the scale and proven growth capabilities of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), parent company of Firehouse Subs, one of the largest quick service restaurant companies in the world, bringing global scale, new market entry expertise, and a digital strategy and infrastructure.

"Firehouse Subs is our newest brand, and we are excited about its global expansion potential. The entry into Switzerland and development agreement in Mexico are the first steps in our international expansion, and we are working to launch the brand in key growth countries across EMEA, APAC and Latin America," says David Shear, president international for RBI. "Sandwiches represent one of the top food occasions for consumers across markets. With its truly differentiated product offering and strong brand heritage, we are confident that Firehouse Subs can achieve tremendous growth internationally."

The brand conducted research in several high priority markets to understand guests' profiles and provide local relevance. This will be reflected in the menu, image, and overall guest experience.

The first Firehouse Subs restaurant in Switzerland will be used as a showcase for future international developments as it unveils a reimagined guest centric approach featuring self-order kiosks, mobile ordering, a dedicated area for click and collect, table service, and 62 comfortable seats where guests can enjoy the subs the brand is known for.

Each sandwich is made to order, layered with cheeses and a variety of premium meats sliced in-house and steamed with Firehouse Subs' proprietary steaming process, intended to unlock flavor and maintain moisture. Guests can look forward to their new favorites, from the Hook & Ladder, to the Firehouse Italian, or the Firehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket, or try out the new cold sub Roast Beef & Cheddar (available only in Switzerland). The recipes have been created by Firehouse Subs' chefs.

Philanthropy is key to the brand. Firehouse Subs in Switzerland intends to demonstrate the brand's values by supporting public safety and first responder organizations by raising funds through its new foundation. The brand is a growing player within the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sandwich category in the U.S. and has experienced significant growth in the last decade, with over 1,200 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. According to the company, the announcement is a significant step towards the expansion plan set for Firehouse Subs and the introduction of the brand to more guests around the world.