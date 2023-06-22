Luxury confections brand Lady M has introduced the exclusive Oishii Omakase Berry Mille Crêpes ($98), carefully crafted in collaboration with Oishii to celebrate its sensational Omakase Berry. The Omakase Berry is a Japanese strawberry varietal known for its delicate sweetness, creamy texture, and fragrant aroma— a favorite of Michelin-starred chefs and celebrities.

From the pastry cream between each layer of handmade crêpes to the sponge cake center, every element of this new 6” Mille Crêpes is infused with the aroma, sweetness, and texture of Oishii's renowned Omakase Berries. The cake is finished with whole Omakase Berries surrounded by berry-infused cream.

Starting Monday, June 26 and every following Monday, consumers can preorder on LadyM.com to reserve their Oishii Omakase Berry Mille Crêpes for that specific week. Once the limited quantities sell out weekly, the preorder link will close until the following Monday.

The Oishii Omakase Berry Mille Crêpes will be available for pickup at select Lady M boutiques in New York City from June 30 until September 2 on Wednesdays through Saturdays only while supplies last. To learn more about Lady M and its full selection of cakes, visit LadyM.com.

The Lady M New York City boutiques that will have the cake include: