Company: Lady M

Website: www.ladym.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $108.00

Product Snapshot: Lady M New York, home of the world famous Mille Crêpes, has launched its limited-edition Peach Cobbler Mille Crêpes cake, inspired by the classic Southern dessert and created in collaboration with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and Georgia native, Sutton Stracke. Lady M’s new Peach Cobbler Mille Crêpes ($108) is now available in local Southern California and NY.

The Peach Cobbler Mille Crêpes cake features layers of thin handmade crêpes and peach-infused blonde chocolate pastry cream, topped with sugar-glazed peach slices and a crispy vanilla crumble. With each bite there are hints of cinnamon and spice to complement the peaches.

"We're honored to collaborate with 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Sutton Stracke to create a new addition to our Mille Crêpes collection that combines classic southern flavors with Lady M's iconic crêpes layers," said Lady M CEO Ken Romaniszyn. "This partnership will help raise awareness of the importance of mental health and how to support NAMI, which represents Lady M's unwavering commitment to giving back."

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month (May), ten percent of all sales proceeds of the Peach Cobbler Mille Crêpes cake will be donated to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which is an organization that is near and dear to Sutton and her family. This partnership will strive to have a positive impact by emphasizing the importance of speaking out about mental health and aligns with Lady M's mission to "Share Cake, Share Happiness."

"I could not be happier to join forces with Lady M to bring awareness to mental health and NAMI," said Sutton Stracke, star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.".

The Peach Cobbler Mille Crêpes cake ($108) will be available throughout the month of May at New York and Southern California boutique locations only for in-store pickup or preorder starting on May 1, 2022.



