Lady M Confections's Sesame Ti Kuan Yin Tea Mille Crêpes Cake is its newest cake flavor made with high-quality ingredients, incorporating the flavors of the Chinese oolong tea variety, Tieguanyin, into its Mille Crêpes Cake.

The Sesame Ti Kuan Yin Tea Mille Crêpes, launching on March 1, features 20 alternating handmade layers of delicate and nutty black sesame cream, paper-thin French crêpes, and floral Ti Kuan Yin oolong tea whipped cream. Each cake is finished with a black sesame glaze and topped with roasted sesame seeds.

The cake will retail for $108. More information can be found on Lady M's website here.