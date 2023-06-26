In honor of National Pineapple Day on June 27, MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC and Dole Packaged Foods, LLC are teaming up to find the ultimate pineapple pizza creation. MOD and Dole are calling on pineapple lovers to determine the next evolution of pineapple pizza, using the highly debated fruit as well as any of MOD’s 40+ toppings. On June 27, customers are invited to enjoy a $5 MOD-size pizza when they add pineapple as a topping at any MOD location across the country.

While many Americans list pizza as one of their favorite foods, adding pineapple as a topping remains one of the most controversial culinary debates. Last year, MOD took a side in the divisive pineapple pizza conversation by proclaiming they are “undoubtably pro-pineapple.” This year, MOD is taking it a step further by searching for the next big pineapple pizza creation, beyond the well-known “Hawaiian Pizza” which has been around since the 1960s and is traditionally topped with pineapple, tomato sauce, cheese, and either ham or bacon. Customers are invited to any MOD location nationwide to create and submit their own version of pineapple pizza by posting on social media and tagging @modpizza and @dolesunshine.

“Our customers always inspire us with their culinary creations at MOD, and I’m confident that Pineapple Day will be no exception,” says Scott Uehlein, vice president of culinary innovation and excellence at MOD Pizza. “I have no doubt we’ll have some amazing suggestions for the future of pineapple pizza to help us solidly declare that pineapple indeed belongs on pizza!”

“Dole Pineapple is such a versatile, sweet and tangy flavor loved by many in a variety of recipe applications, so we know pineapple can up the game for interesting pizza topping combinations. We look forward to seeing what our Dole pineapple fans create with MOD pizza,” said Stuart McAllister, vice president of foodservice sales and marketing for Dole Packaged Foods. “We’re excited to shine a well-deserved spotlight on Dole pineapple on MOD’s pizza as one of the most iconic pineapple creations on National Pineapple Day.”

For inspiration on creating the next great pineapple pizza, check out this video in which MOD asked customers “How Do you Pineapple?” To take advantage of this offer, customers can visit any MOD Pizza location on June 27 and simply add pineapple as a pizza topping to receive the $5 pizza deal.