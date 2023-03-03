In 2023, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC has major plans to accelerate the 170-year-old company's transformation into a purpose-led, nutrition and wellness company. This transformation will be driven by a newly formed leadership team in North America composed of four women, a mix of recently hired and tenured executives with extensive background and expertise in the areas of brand building and product development.

Together, this team will bring to market 11 new launches in 2023, each designed with the Dole Promise in mind—crafting great-tasting products without processed sugars, increasing access to fruit-based nutrition, decreasing food waste, working to reduce plastic and carbon emissions, and growing value for all Dole partners and stakeholders.

Driven by consumer desire for wholesome food options that deliver on taste, Dole is launching new innovations across every category—Snacking, Beverages, Ingredients, and Frozen Treats—and entering new categories like Functional Supplements and Probiotic Sodas under a new brand. Highlights on the new product innovation horizon in terms of snacks include:

Bringing healthier snacking options to adults and kids alike, Dole will roll out Dole Good Crunch, sustainably produced dehydrated pineapple and banana bites that pack a crunch and provide nutrition benefits; as well as Dole Wiggles Fruit Juice Gels, a wholesome and nutritious take on the classic treat crafted with 100% fruit juice.

This team brings years of global experience from CPG companies such as Grupo Bimbo, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, and Nestle. Senior Vice President and Managing Director Orzse Hodi, who joined Dole in 2021, leads the team in the United States. Hodi is joined by Nora Witt and Jennifer Hirano who lead the marketing function, and Kimberly Galante who leads R&D.

Hodi and her team collaborate globally with Vice President of Category Development Peewee Dizon and Senior Director of Dole Ventures Barbara Guerpillon to ensure maximum impact across global markets.

"I am thrilled to work with this talented and driven group of women to bring innovative and delicious products to our consumers here in North America," said Hodi. "We have made great progress towards the goals of the Dole Promise since it was introduced in 2020, but there is still much work to be done. I'm looking forward to making even more meaningful strides with this team of changemakers to bring sunshine and good nutrition to all."

Get a first taste of Dole's new lineup of innovations at Booth #359 during Expo West taking place March 7–11. To learn more about Dole products and the Dole Promise, visit dolesunshine.com.