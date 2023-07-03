The Kroger Co. has shared limited-edition patriotic sweet treats and desserts ideas to enjoy in celebration of Independence Day.

"The Fourth of July is a time to come together to celebrate America's independence. It is a time to gather with friends and family over backyard barbecues, roasting s'mores around a fire, and watching fireworks light up the night sky," said Tom Duncan, vice president and head of marketing for Kroger. "No matter how you choose to celebrate, Kroger is grateful to play a part in so many gatherings to help our customer's honor the holiday."

Bakery items for all occasions: Kroger has all the bakery items customers need to celebrate America's birthday, from desserts decorated with stars and stripes to customer favorites, such as cheesecake and cookies.

Products to try:

Bakery Fresh Goodness Red, White & Blue M&M Cookies

Bakery Fresh Goodness Angel Food Cake

Bakery Fresh Goodness Assorted Patriotic Cupcakes

Private Selection Patriotic Pie

Private Selection Cheesecake

Bakery Fresh Goodness Strawberry Crunch Cake

Ice Cream and novelties to help cool off

Customers can find all the sweet treats, summertime essentials, and more by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup, or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus.