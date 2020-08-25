Company: J&J Snack Foods Corp.

Website: jjsnack.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$5.99

Product Snapshot: Nationally recognized SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel brand is expanding its snack offerings, as it was announced that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is introducing SUPERPRETZEL Filled Soft Pretzel Bites. Available in three top-selling cheese flavors—Mozzarella, Pepper Jack and Pub Cheese—this microwaveable snack is ready to enjoy in seconds! SUPERPRETZEL Filled Soft Pretzel Bites are packed with 7 grams of protein per serving, and baked not fried, making these the easy choice versus other frozen snack offerings. This introduction comes at the perfect time, as SUPERPRETZEL Filled Soft Pretzel Bites offer consumers' favorite delicious moments of eating soft pretzels and cheese at the ballpark or movie theatres—now enjoyed in the comfort of their own home!

"We worked diligently to research and develop a product that would enhance our long-standing iconic soft pretzel, while providing fans with a deliciously simple snacking solution," said Alissa Davis, vice president of marketing for J&J Snacks Foods Corp. "As we strive to be innovative within the category, we also stay mindful of what is sought out by consumers in-market, which we believe to be easy, cheese-filled snacks for solo snacking, entertaining and even quick mini meals."

Cheese-filled products comprise nearly 40 percent of the total frozen snack category and continue to show growth nationwide. SUPERPRETZEL Filled Soft Pretzel Bites are available in the freezer section of select retailers nationwide for an SRP of $4.99-$5.99. These cheesy, pop-able soft pretzels can be served as a football Sunday Funday appetizer, after school snack or quick meal replacement.