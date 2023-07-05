On the heels of its largest menu evolution to-date, IHOP has announced its new Pancake Tacos, handheld pancakes available in all-day sweet and savory flavors. After a successful debut of the IHOP “Choco-Pancake” at a local Houston, TX location last summer, the team is bringing Pancake Tacos to the table nationwide, a first in the family dining space.

Along with IHOP’s latest innovations, Pancake Tacos were driven by brand research which identified what guests are looking for in new menu items, including quality, choice, and value. Every decision IHOP makes is driven by guest feedback and needs, such as incorporating fresh berries and bacon, both of which are ingredient favorites that provide options for everyone, any time of day.

"As the leader in breakfast, we were inspired to expand the Pancake Taco concept following IHOP’s ‘Choco-Pancake’ cultural innovation from last summer,” said Chef Arthur Carl II, vice president, culinary at IHOP. “We didn’t want to simply redo that item, but rather bring to life a dish that leverages our best-selling pancakes in an innovative way that is both fun and different to deliver guests a unique dining experience. These handheld pancake creations lean into our breakfast equity while giving everyone a choice on sweet or savory—or both —to enjoy during all dayparts.”

IHOP’s Pancake Taco lineup features all day variety of sweet and savory options, including:

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake Taco: Fresh sliced strawberries and creamy cheesecake mousse inside a folded silver dollar pancake.

Caramel Banana Pancake Taco: Creamy cheesecake mousse drizzled with vanilla sauce & dulce de leche caramel sauce topped with sliced bananas inside a folded silver dollar pancake.

Breakfast Pancake Taco: Scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, jack and cheddar cheese blend, and white cheese sauce inside a folded silver dollar pancake.

Country Chicken and Gravy Pancake Taco: Crispy chicken, shredded hashbrowns, and country gravy inside a folded silver dollar pancake.

IHOP’s Pancake Tacos are available at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide starting today through July 30. The latest innovation starts at $6.00 for one order of three same-flavored tacos for dine-in or to-go.