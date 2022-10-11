IHOP has dropped its first NFT, New French Toast. While the NFT is not a non-fungible token, consumers can taste and try the new Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast when dining in or to-go at participating IHOP locations. The new Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast features two slices of thick and fluffy bread dipped in a vanilla, cinnamon batter and prepared on the IHOP griddle, available in classic, strawberry banana, and lemon ricotta mixed berry flavors. Guests can redeem the Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast for only 10 PanCoins in the International Bank of Pancakes Stack Market during the first two weeks of launch.

The brand is also introducing a new all-day menu that meets its guests’ two sides of cravings, both light and indulgent. On the lighter side of craving, the menu will expand to include Plant-Based Sausage and Avocado Toast.

“At IHOP, we understand guests have an endless list of decisions to make when they are hungry, including where to eat, whether to eat in or dine out, and even what to order,” said Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer, IHOP. “With our new menu additions, we are looking to provide joy to our guests with more choices such as our Thick ’N Fluffy French Toast, as well as new ways to enjoy IHOP regardless of where they fall on the two sides of cravings.”

Additionally, more smiles are being delivered to guests’ plates as IHOP has removed high fructose corn syrup from IHOP syrups, ensuring every guest receives a quality meal when they dine-in or order via IHOP ‘N Go.

The full list of new menu items includes:

Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast

New Thick ‘N Fluffy Classic French Toast: Two slices of thick and fluffy bread dipped & griddled in IHOP's new vanilla cinnamon French toast batter and topped with whipped real butter & powdered sugar. New Thick ‘N Fluffy Strawberry Banana French Toast: Two slices of thick and fluffy bread topped with glazed strawberries, fresh banana slices, and powdered sugar. New Thick ‘N Fluffy Lemon Ricotta Mixed Berry French Toast: Two slices of thick and fluffy bread topped with lemon ricotta, seasonal mixed berry topping, & powdered sugar.

Healthy Crave-ability

New Plant-Based Sausage Power Combo: Two plant-based sausages, scrambled cage-free egg whites, seasonal fresh fruit, and choice of two protein pancakes or multigrain toast. New Classic Avocado Toast: Grilled multigrain bread topped with freshly sliced avocado & roasted cherry tomatoes. Served with choice of fresh fruit or hash browns. Seasonal availability may vary. Egg white options for Combos and Omelettes, and Gluten-Friendly options Seasonal Fruit Toppings on Buttermilk Pancakes

Dinner Entrée Proteins & Sides Customization

New All-Natural Salmon: All-natural 6 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet hand seasoned and grilled to perfection. New Sirloin Salisbury Steak: Sirloin Salisbury Steak topped with sautéed mushrooms & onions in a rich beef gravy. New Entrée Sides: Steamed Fresh Broccoli, Yellow & Green Beans, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Bacon Mac & Cheese

Appetizers

New Jalapeño & Cheese Bites: Six crispy Jalapeño & Cheddar Cheese bites served with buttermilk ranch for dipping. New Chicken Quesadilla: Diced grilled chicken breast, roasted poblano and red bell peppers, and melted Jack and Cheddar cheeses in a warm, grilled tortilla. Served with salsa, pickled Jalapeños, and sour cream.

IHOP’s new menu featuring Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast is available now at participating locations nationwide. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit IHOP.com.