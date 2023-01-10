IHOP is kicking off the brand’s 65th Year of Joy by re-introducing a signature menu item, the Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo, available for just $6.00 at participating locations nationwide. This limited-time menu item goes hand in hand with the #HowDoYouRooty? influencer campaign, in which IHOP has enlisted content creators throughout various TikTok beats to inspire guests to express and celebrate themselves in an imaginative way.

IHOP is re-establishing the classic combo comprised of two eggs, two bacon slices or two sausages links, and two fruit topped pancakes at a great value price. Guests can choose from the classic Glazed Strawberries, as well as three new options including Blueberry Topping, Seasonal Mixed Berry Topping, and Cinnamon Apple. In addition, all toppings are now free of high fructose corn syrup. Guests who purchase a Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo between January 26 and 29 will also receive triple PanCoins to redeem through the International Bank of Pancakes.

“When Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity first arrived on IHOP menus, the breakfast combo was at the center of people’s memorable dining experiences, and we are excited to continue the tradition for a new generation,” said Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer, IHOP. “Our guests know Rooty Tooty by name, so we knew it was the perfect menu item to pull out of our recipe archives in celebration of our 65th year to share a nostalgic fan favorite with guests, and spread a little more joy this year.”

Throughout the anniversary year, IHOP will be sharing its recipe for joy with guests as they dine together and enjoy favorite classics and innovative new flavors coming to our evolving menu. To celebrate, IHOP is introducing a year-long lineup of deals, content, partnerships, and brand-owned celebrations, starting with the following:

Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo: As the leader in breakfast, IHOP’s Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity is a classic example of a morning staple that people have grown up with and can now enjoy with their own families. The combo was first launched in the 1980’s but has since retained its reputation thanks to this one-of-a-kind breakfast meal quality and value.

TikTok Creator Content: With new Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity flavors to introduce to guests, IHOP has partnered with TikTok creators to help get the word out. In content coming later this month, creators will challenge the TikTok community to think up creative ways to bring the four flavors of this classic breakfast dish to life, encouraging others to join in by sharing #HowDoYouRooty?.

General Mills Partnership: The brand listened to guests and fans to create the IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal – Blueberry & Syrup with General Mills, partnering together to bring something from IHOP right to consumers' breakfast tables, available on shelves starting this month.

National Pancake Day Celebration: For the past 17 years, IHOP has celebrated its own national holiday, National Pancake Day (NPD). This year, participating IHOP restaurants nationwide will welcome guests on Tuesday, February 28, by offering a free Buttermilk Short Stack for dine-in only from 7am-7pm. Guests will also receive double PanCoins on any purchase through the brand's loyalty program on National Pancake Day.

The Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo is now available at participating locations nationwide for $6.00 ($7.00 in some locations). For more information, visit IHOP.com.