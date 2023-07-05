Aloha, a fast-growing brand in the plant-based protein bar category, has launched a Chocolate Caramel Pecan protein bar, a limited edition flavor. The new plant-based bar brings a new ingredient and flavor profile to Aloha’s current lineup, which includes flavors such as Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Coconut Chocolate Almond, Chocolate Espresso, Chocolate Mint, and Lemon Cashew.

Like all of ALOHA’s products, the Chocolate Caramel Pecan bar is Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Vegan, and made without gluten, dairy, soy, stevia, or sugar alcohols. It is thoughtfully sourced and crafted with only the highest quality clean, real food ingredients, including organic pecans, organic dark chocolate, and Aloha’s proprietary brown rice and pumpkin seed protein blend. The bar has 14g of protein, 10g of fiber, and just 5g of sugar. It will initially be available at Amazon and Aloha.com.

“We love introducing new flavor combinations to our community,” says Brad Charron, CEO, Aloha. “This one puts a new spin on a popular dessert flavor combination, caramel, and dark chocolate, and introduces a totally new flavor to our ingredient portfolio, pecans, in a plant-based bar that is as delicious as it is better for you.”