



Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: www.rxbar.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: RXBAR has launched the limited-edition flavor Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie.

Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie has an indulgent chocolate flavor and features 12 grams of protein, simple ingredients and no added sugar. With whole almonds, chocolate chunks, and cinnamon, the bar nods to the nostalgia of homemade brownies from the oven.

"RXBAR consumers seek variety, so we're constantly innovating to deliver delicious new flavors made with only simple ingredients," said Eileen Flaherty, senior brand manager, RXBAR. "Adding Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie to our portfolio of No B.S. bars allows us to surprise and delight our fans, while offering them something new to enjoy for a limited time."

The new RXBAR Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie is available now through December at RXBAR.com and select retailers nationwide.