For Good Granola, a Chicago-based woman-owned startup company, has introduced Sweet Curry to its flavor-indulgent (no-oat) buckwheat granola lineup. This launch is on the heels of For Good Granola receiving the top-most honor in the specialty food industry, with two 2023 sofi Awards. This flavor-indulgent, nutrient-rich, buckwheat granola swept the Cereals & Granola category, winning both the Gold and New Product Awards.

Sweet Curry is the fifth flavor innovation to join the For Good Granola lineup that includes their two 2023 sofi award winners: Original Blend and Chocolate Chile; as well as Smoky Pineapple and Cranberry Spice. “Sweet Curry has been my most challenging flavor creation to date—with the ultimate goal of bringing just the right balance of spices, not letting one overpower another,” says Chef Kiley Fields. “From start to finish your taste buds will experience warm turmeric, a touch of coriander and cumin, the aroma of orange, a subtle maple syrup sweetness, and a hint of black pepper at the very end.”

The buckwheat granola goes beyond morning yogurt. For Good Granola releases chef-tested recipes, featuring all of its granola varieties, every two weeks that inspire health-minded food enthusiasts in the kitchen—Crispy Paneer Sweet Curry Lettuce Wraps, Chocolate Chile Brownie Brittle, or its most popular recipe, Kale, Sweet Potato, Blueberry Salad featuring Original Blend are just a few.

For Good Granola's commitment to nourishing extends beyond food. The company was founded with a mission to craft great tasting food for the purpose of doing good—supporting organizations that elevate kids and adults with disabilities. This cause holds particular significance for their founder, who is a mother to two daughters with significant disabilities.