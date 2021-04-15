Company: GOOD GOOD

Website: https://goodgood.net

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $26.99 (box of 15 bars)

Product Snapshot: GOOD GOOD, a keto-friendly snack and sweetener brand, has launched a new Krunch Keto Bar flavor, Cashew Nougat.

The protein-packed keto bars include collagen, fibers and no artificial sweeteners.

This keto bar literally taste like candy, but only has 2g of carbs per serving! In addition to the launch of new Krunchy Keto Bar flavor, GOOD GOOD has unveiled new packaging across its product lines. The rebrand highlights GOOD GOOD as a healthy everyday choice for diverse households. GOOD GOOD can be purchase at goodgood.net, Amazon, and select Walmart locations.