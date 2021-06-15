Company: GOOD TO GO

Website: www.arnoldbread.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: GOOD TO GO, the brand behind one of America's favorite keto-friendly snack bars, are introducing their latest addition, Grain-Free Granola, just in time for summer. The Grain-Free Granola is available in two flavors: Chocolate and Vanilla Coconut.

“We’re excited to launch into the market our highly requested Grain-Free Granola,” says Nima Fotovat, president and CEO of Riverside Natural Foods. “Granola is often considered a healthy breakfast option, but many people don’t often realize the high sugar content found in many varieties on the shelf. Not only is GOOD TO GO Grain-Free Granola packed full of good fats with no added sugar, but it is also gluten-free and paleo-friendly. It’s a delicious mix of organic nuts and super seeds, a flavor that will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. While it has a shelf life of 10 months, we promise you it won’t last 10 minutes!”

Made with premium organic nuts and super seeds like pumpkin, sunflower, and cashews, this gluten-free granola also boasts an excellent source of vitamin D, all within a recyclable, resealable pouch. Vegan and keto certified by the Paleo Foundation, this low net carb, low sugar option packs up to 7 grams of protein into every serving and is free from artificial colors and flavors.

Whether eaten on its own, enjoyed with milk for breakfast or even added as a garnish on a dessert, GOOD TO GO Grain-Free Granola ticks all the boxes for a balanced diet.

The Grain-Free Granola is available in select stores, and will be available to purchase online nationwide on Amazon.com and Good2GoSnacks.com. MSRP is $7.99 per bag.