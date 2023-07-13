Snack mashups are the biggest trend of the moment: consumers love seeing their favorite snacks and sweets turned on their head with new twists and flavors. Today, Hostess is entering the mashups game with the brand’s latest innovation: new Hostess Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups, featuring moist, spongy cake and creamy filling Twinkies enrobed in the rich and fudgy chocolate frosting of Ding Dongs.

Hostess Ding Dongs x Twinkie Mashups are available in a ten-count multi-pack and are starting to roll out at Walmart stores nationwide this month. The snack is a permanent addition to Hostess’s portfolio.

