Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. announced it is expanding its better-for-you, fiber-forward brand, GoodWheat, into a new consumer category with the upcoming launch of GoodWheat Quikcakes and GoodWheat Pancake & Waffle Mixes.

Launching just in time for back-to-school, the new pancake mixes are made with simple ingredients and Arcadia’s proprietary wheat grain, which is naturally higher in fiber and protein than traditional wheat. GoodWheat Quikcakes, an innovative single-serve instant pancake, will be available in three flavors—Buttermilk, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, and Confetti—and GoodWheat multi-serve Pancake & Waffle Mixes will be available in three classic varieties for the whole family, including Buttermilk, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, and Apple Cinnamon.

“Pancakes are a beloved classic in every household and represent a $850M category, with better-for-you nutrition and protein-forward options seeing the highest rates of growth,” said Stan Jacot, president and CEO of Arcadia Biosciences. “However, many consumers— especially kids—don’t like the taste or texture of current better-for-you options. GoodWheat’s new instant Quikcakes and Pancake and Waffle Mixes deliver the delicious taste and fluffy texture everyone loves about pancakes with significantly more fiber and protein than traditional offerings. We’re excited to expand the GoodWheat portfolio with favorites that deliver the nutritional benefits we need in foods the whole family craves, from breakfast to dinner.”

GoodWheat launched in 2022 with five high-fiber varieties of pasta, to help address a critical nutrition deficiency facing the majority of Americans through some of our favorite foods. While fiber is a critical macronutrient with many health benefits—including digestive health, cardiovascular health, weight management, regulated blood sugar, and increased satiety—research shows that 90% of Americans don’t meet the recommended daily intake of fiber (25g for women and children and 38g for men). The brand’s new Quikcakes and Pancake & Waffle Mixes deliver 32-44% of the daily fiber requirement for women and 20-28% of the daily requirement for men in each serving. Additional product details and retail availability include: