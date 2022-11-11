Savorly replaces the traditional frozen appetizer with elevated offerings, and is now launching its newest addition to party-bites products: Plant-based Puff Pastry Dogs.

Introducing Savorly’s spin on a classic appetizer—mini plant-based Puff Pastry Dogs snuggled in a golden puff pastry. The flaky, savory bites are ideal for any occasion, and are completely vegan.

The Puff Pastry Dogs will be available starting November 15 at Whole Foods and Sprouts locations nationwide, and will retail for $7.99 per 14-count box.