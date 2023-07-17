Hormel Foods' Planters brand flavored cashews are now available on retail shelves nationwide in a trio of new flavors: rosemary and sea salt, dill pickle, and cinnamon and brown sugar. To spread the word, the Planters brand team is teaming up with the creative ad agency BBDO Minneapolis on a new campaign aimed at millennial and Gen-Z snackers.

The campaign will air three spots, titled: “Cashew Talker,” featuring a character who just can’t stop professing his love of flavored cashews; “Baby Room Mural,” which introduces us to the notion of dill pickle-inspired decorating; and “Carpool Cashew-oke,” which comically features the 1980s hit-music classic “Hungry Eyes.”

The underlying message of the campaign: "Surrender to the Cashew."

“We made Planters-flavored cashews the nut that you’ll crave like a chip, so it’s a snack that you’ll reach for again and again,” said Zeeshan Tarique, Planters senior brand manager. “We know consumers love the satisfying, creamy nature of the cashews. Consumers are looking for bold flavor options to complement the snacks they already love, and we answered that call with a fresh, flavor-forward revamping of one of our most beloved snacking products.”

