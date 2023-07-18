Motion Controls Robotics' Collaborative, End of Line Palletizer can be used with multiple lines without extended downtime or setup costs. The station contains two pallet stations for different product/orders or case size. The low initial investment of these robotic systems makes it easy for any company to add a new system, and experience a quick return on investment.

The BA Palletizer features a FANUC CRX-25iA collaborative robot. These compact palletizing stations save floorspace and are easy to install and program. Area scanners allow full speed palletizing without additional barriers and upon detecting operators the station slows/stops to keep operators safe as they approach or replace full pallets. Being portable to other locations in the facility is easy, with fork pockets and leveling pads integrated into the base for easy transportation and setup.