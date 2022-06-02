Company: Dynamic Conveyor:

Website: www.dynamicconveyor.com

Equipment Snapshot: To meet the demands of its customers and the respective industries it services, in spring 2022, Dynamic Conveyor introduced its latest conveyor line: DynaRoller. DynRoller is a modular, zone powered roller conveyor system with a simplistic mechanical and controls design that allows for industry leading capability and safety features.

‘’There is not a motorized driven roller conveyor system quite like this one. The OTU (Omnidirectional Transfer Unit) allows for complex sortation and diverting capabilities to maximize throughput. Additionally, the integrated safety controls make this one of the safest conveyor systems on the market today,” said Paul Kuharevicz, project engineer.

DynaRoller is a motor driven roller (MDR), zone powered conveyor system offering zero pressure accumulation functionality. Its patented design includes capturing all motor and drive components within an enclosed side channel making it the safest roller conveyance option on the market. Integration with its patented, omnidirectional transfer units allows for right angle transfers and diverting to meet the most demanding sortation needs.

DynaRoller is an end of line solution that compliments Dynamic Conveyor’s other conveyor systems—DynaCon, DynaClean, Box Filling and Hybrid—or works as a solution in new applications where there is a need for a more advanced conveyance system. This includes applications such as packaging, sortation, fulfillment, end of line manufacturing, robotics integration, and other light to medium duty unit handling applications. Manufacturers, warehouses, and shipping service providers have all found value in DynaRoller accumulation conveyor systems.

“We are excited to be able to answer the needs of the industry and provide an innovative, and truly modular end of line solution.” said company president, Jordan Musselman. “This new conveyor solution has been well received by our customers and the market.”