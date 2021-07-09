Company: ProMach

Website: www.promachbuilt.com

Equipment Snapshot: The redesigned MP1000 Robotic Bulk Palletizing / Depalletizing End of Arm Tool from Brenton can pick up full layers of product at one time, making it a great time-saving solution for a variety of industries, including plastic container manufacturers.

The MP1000 provides consistent tight layer grids of palletized and depalletized product through cradle and place technology that combines a servo-operated rotary tool and slat system to gently handle full layers of product weighing up to 500 pounds with each motion. Cradle and place technology outperforms traditional roller or vacuum pick and place systems, which can leave trays behind or fail to handle certain bulk items.

The MP1000 is the ideal solution for palletizing and depalletizing applications for empty or full bulk items, bags, cans, bottles, or irregular-shaped packs. It also works well for handling cases, open or sealed cases, trays, display packs, and bundles.

The redesign made the MP1000 more efficient to operate through lowering the overall weight of the tool and utilizing a smaller robot while still maintaining a lifting capacity of 500 pounds. It can accommodate most shapes and types of products, even soft or more delicate products.

Performance specifications of the MP1000 include:

Speed: up to two layers per minute with slip sheet handling

Product type: Cases, bulk items, bags, cans, bottles or irregular shaped packs up to 16”

Pallet size: 40” x 48” and 44” x 56”

Load height: up to 102”

Load weight: up to 500 pounds

Air requirements: 80 PSI @ 16 cfm

Electrical construction: NEMA 12; NEMA 4; NEMA 4x options

Safety circuit: Category 3

Controls package: Allen-Bradley Rockwell HMI and PLC standard (other options available upon request)

Power: 480V / 3Ph / 60 Hz +/- 10% voltage fluctuation maximum

The MP1000 also comes with optional accessories, including:

Pallet handling

Base / tier sheet handling

Top frame handling

Auto load pallet dispenser

Sheet feeders

Pallet stackers

Pallet conveyors

Orion stretch wrapper

For more information on the MP1000 Robotic Bulk Palletizing / Depalletizing End of Arm Tool from Brenton, visit www.BrentonEngineering.com.