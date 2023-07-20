Mightylicious has debuted, with a line of hand-crafted cookies aimed at providing consumers with a balance of flavor, texture, and clean ingredients, but without gluten.

According to the company, the decadent cookies stand out thanks to their deliciousness. The cookies reportedly offer appeal to people with celiac disease and health-conscious snackers, as well as anyone looking to purchase a simply good cookie.

Behind every Mightylicious cookie, according to the producer, is the belief that allergen-friendly treats shouldn’t sacrifice taste or texture. These soft-baked cookies are 100% free of gluten, wheat, rye, barley, and RBST. The entire line is made from all-natural, non-GMO ingredients.

“Our hand-crafted cookies are designed to indulge and satisfy,” says Mightylicious founder and owner Carolyn Haeler.

A cookie lover who was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2012, Haeler spent years seeking out gluten-free cookie brands. One busy holiday season, she says, she was disappointed yet again when a gluten-free cookie crumbled entirely after one bite.

“That’s when I realized there had to be a better way,” says Haeler, a married mom and member of the LGBTQ+ community. “I was determined to create a cookie that was gluten-free, healthy, and above all, irresistibly delicious.”

The Mightylicious line features seven varieties, including two vegan options:

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip

Brown Butter Shortbread

Oatmeal Raisin

Double Dutch Chocolate Chip

Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut

Salted Peanut Butter

Vegan Chocolate Chip.

The cookies are Kof-K Kosher, sold in a 7.4-ounce bag, and bear an MSRP of $7.99. They are sold online and at retail outlets including Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco, and more.