Company: Trupo Treats

Website: https://trupotreats.com/

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Trupo Treats is launching three varieties of its vegan and gluten-free chocolate-covered wafer bars in North America.

Available in Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Peanut Butter, these creamy bars are also Rainforest Alliance Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, and OU Kosher.

Trupo Treats was founded in July 2020 by 24-year-old twin brothers and longtime vegans Charlie and Brian Trupo. With the catchphrase "veganizing your childhood favorites," the Trupo twins specialize in creating vegan versions of classic chocolate bars. Their goal is to provide a sense of nostalgia through the taste of the candy bars they ate as kids but with better-for-you, plant-based ingredients.

Trupo Treats added less sugar to its wafer bars than the wafer candy bar they took inspiration from, without sacrificing taste. They aim to be as inclusive to as many people as possible by being free from gluten and dairy. The bars in the Chocolate flavor will also be nut-free, with the exception of coconuts.

Trupo Treats also wraps each wafer bar in its own recyclable wrapper. Trupo Treats gives at least 10 percent of net profits to animal sanctuaries and charities. Since the brand's inception, Trupo Treats has donated more than $10,000 to animal sanctuaries.