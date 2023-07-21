General Mills has announced that Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cheerios now deliver 20% of the Daily Value of Vitamin D—twice the previous amount—with the majority of Big G Cereals to follow in the coming weeks. General Mills is the first to broadly roll out this important nutrition upgrade across most of its Big G Cereals and is championing the effort in its new Goodness We Grow Up On campaign.

Vitamin D is essential for building and maintaining strong bones, but is often under-consumed, with 96% of all Americans ages two years and older falling short on this key nutrient.

The Big G Cereals advancement in nutrition follows approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year to increase levels of Vitamin D fortification in ready-to-eat cereal. Additional household favorites like Honey Nut Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, Trix, and Cookie Crisp will hit shelves with the Vitamin D update throughout the summer.

“General Mills Big G Cereals have long been a leader in delivering good nutrition,” said Ricardo Fernandez, president of U.S. Morning Foods. “We were proud to be the first major company to make whole grain the first ingredient in our Big G Cereals recipes nearly 20 years ago, a commitment that stands to this day. And with the newly increased Vitamin D fortification of these cereals, we’re proud to remind parents of the goodness they grew up on with Big G and how we continue to deliver nutritious options for their families today.”

Research shows that nutrients missed at breakfast are usually not made up during the rest of the day, and cereal for breakfast is hard to beat when it comes to nutrient density. For Americans at breakfast, cereal is the #1 source of whole grain, fiber, and several key vitamins and minerals including folate, iron, zinc, vitamin A, and many B vitamins.

The old adage “the more things change, the more things stay the same” is at the root of General Mills’ new Goodness We Grow Up On campaign.

Children of the '80's and '90's grew up with Buzz the Bee, Sonny the Cuckoo Bird, and Trix the Rabbit delighting and providing affordable nutrition. To that end, families will see new premium online videos, banner ads, social content and experiential elements throughout the summer—a throwback reminder of the good nutrition and joy Big G Cereals have delivered for decades. It’s the goodness kids grew up with then, and the goodness they’re continuing to grow up on now.

“Cereal is one of few foods that’s consumed across the lifespan and a household staple that can support good nutrition to a large portion of the population,” said Amy Cohn, registered dietitian and sr. nutrition manager at General Mills. “Doubling the Vitamin D content of our Big G Cereals is just another step in our continued commitment to providing affordable, accessible nutrition because we know that breakfast doesn’t have to be complicated or break the bank—and it can be as easy as a beloved bowl of cereal.”

