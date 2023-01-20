This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Located in Ashland, Ohio, Primary Colors Design Corp makes snack time fun! For over a decade, we’ve delivered sweets and treats featuring kids’ favorite characters packaged in a variety of ways for today’s modern families. Offering the traditional sweets as well as a new “Better for You” line that makes traditional snacking, healthier.
Kimmie Candy has it all , with made in America, great tasting ,quality confections, protein and nutritionally enhanced low sugar products candies, non gmo , peanut free ,gluten free , standard panned candies. factory is SQF level ll ,Kosher, contract and private label available.
At Sow Good, we pride ourselves on our ability to provide high-quality freeze-dried ingredients and products. We have decades of experience in the industry and can help you with all your freeze-drying needs. Our freeze dryers were built using proprietary technology in our Irving, TX facility, which allows us to spend every day ensuring that our products meet your highest standards. We know what we're doing and we're ready to help you with all your freeze-dried needs!
