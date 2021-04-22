Kellogg Company and 7-Eleven, Inc. recently unveiled the World’s Largest Box of Toaster Pastries filled with Pop-Tarts in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven Store Support Center in Dallas, setting a new Guinness World Record. The box, filled with 1,331 lbs. of individual packages of toaster pastries, will be donated directly to the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) Feeding Network—NTFB is a Feeding America member food bank.

Kellogg also supported a 7-Eleven Feeding America campaign by donating 10-cents for every participating cereal or snack purchased at 7-Eleven stores between April 14–20. As a result of the promotion, Kellogg also presented a $10,000 check to help provide critical nourishment to the North Texas communities that were impacted by February’s severe winter storm and those continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, the equivalent of more than 34,000 meals were donated to North Texas Food Bank.

“We know that families in Texas and across the country have endured tremendous challenges throughout the last year,” said Stephanie Slingerland, senior director of philanthropy and global impact, Kellogg Company. “We thank 7-Eleven for their partnership and continued commitment to fighting hunger.”

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made life that much more difficult for our neighbors facing food insecurity,” said Anna Kurian, senior director of marketing and communications for NTFB. “With 800,000 individuals throughout the North Texas Food Bank service area still expected to face food insecurity in 2021, NTFB and our Feeding Network of Partner Agencies will need to continue to sustain elevated levels of outreach and food distribution to meet the needs of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

7-Eleven has had a longstanding history of supporting both Feeding America and the North Texas Food Bank. In February, the convenience retailer announced a campaign to help provide meals to families facing hunger through its relationship with Feeding America. As part of the program, customers can round up their purchases in-store and through the 7NOW delivery app to the nearest dollar to donate the difference in change to Feeding America. For every large Big Gulp fountain drink, Slurpee drink or cup of coffee purchased at participating stores each Friday through April 27, 7-Eleven will also help provide a meal to the Feeding America network of food banks.