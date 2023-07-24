Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a provider of snack production systems, has released its new Thomas L. Green Emithermic XE Oven, intended to serve as a replacement for traditional direct gas fired (DGF) ovens. According to the manufacturer, the new oven reduces energy and emissions, and simplifies cleaning and maintenance, while improving cracker baking performance.

“Commercial cracker bakers are under pressure to reduce energy consumption and harmful emissions and increase operational efficiency. To do so, bakers are looking to replace DGF ovens for newer, more user-friendly technology,” says Cameron Johnston, director of engineering, Reading Bakery Systems. “RBS ovens and dryers will be operating for the next 24-40 years. Therefore, it is crucial that our oven systems help bakers achieve their sustainability goals, while optimizing the cracker platform for product quality and production throughput.”

DGF cracker ovens tend to be costly, difficult to maintain and often deliver an uneven bake to the product, according to RBS, thanks to the large number of ribbon burners down the entire length of the oven (up to 300 feet long) that must be maintained and adjusted to deliver consistent heat to the product.

RBS designed the Emithermic XE Oven zone to bake via electric radiant heat elements, high radiant Thermatec Panels, and convective heat, eliminating ribbon burners. The oven reportedly delivers a more balanced heat to the product and imparts the high radiant heat required to develop the flavor and texture of the crackers. Greater flexibility and control reportedly are also built into the Emithermic XE Oven with a humidity-controlled product zone.

The design is said to offer simplified operation and maintenance, as electric burner components are easily replaced, eliminating costly downtime necessary to clean, tune and/or replace gas burners. The Emithermic XE Oven is available with gas or electric penthouses.