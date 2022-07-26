Company: Reading Bakery Systems

Website: www.readingbakery.com

Equipment Snapshot: Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has introduced a new advanced Thomas L. Green WCX Wirecut Machine offering more product flexibility, control, better safety features, and easier sanitation than previous designs.

This new machine has an expanded range of product capabilities including standard and filled bars, multi-color products, filled and encapsulated cookies, pet treats, frozen dough applications, and more. The WCX is capable of producing throughput yields of up to 300 cuts per minute (cpm), while maintaining a high degree of accuracy and consistent piece weight.

“The WCX Wirecut Machine is truly impressive. Our focus on innovation means we’re delivering the maximum in production flexibility and efficiency to our customers.” said Sam Pallottini, director cookie, cracker, and pet food systems sales.

The WCX Wirecut Machine uniformly cuts individual shapes with a wireframe assembly. An optional ultrasonic attachment can be used for materials that are more difficult to cut and separate cleanly. The recipe-driven linear servo motors provide an infinite number of cam profiles to control wire positioning, stroke length, drop and up-shoot. Adjustments can easily be made via the integrated touchscreen while the machine is in operation. The unit provides automatic self-timing for wire positioning to the die cup.

Custom designed die and wirecut assemblies are created for specific product characteristics. The flexible machine offers several ways to co-extrude cookies and bars, and internal and external pump systems can be added for expanded product capabilities. Cutting or crimping of bar products are accommodated by an integrated cutting system mounted after the wirecut machine on the transfer conveyor frame.

Designed with over 50 percent less parts than standard wirecut machines, along with tool-less product changeover, the WCX Wirecut Machine is extremely easy to clean and maintain. The head is removed from the side of the machine for quick access and sanitation. The design uses common servo motors for improved maintenance and reduced critical spare parts inventory. Wash-down components like dies, filler blocks, wireframes, and wirecut heads, are easily removed without tools.

The machine is supplied with light curtains to stop the machine immediately when the curtain is broken, providing 360 degrees of injury prevention. The light guard system also maximizes access to machine components for maintenance or washdown.

The WCX Wirecut Machine will be on display at IBIE 2022 in RBS Booth #3525 and is available for testing at the RBS Science & Innovation Center. To learn more about this and other technology from RBS, visit readingbakery.com, call (610) 693-5816.