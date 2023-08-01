Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of a limited number—less than 7,000 bags—of 14.5-oz. and 1-oz. Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips that may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of illness should they consume these products.

The products covered by this recall were distributed at retail stores only in Pennsylvania and other outlets, such as foodservice locations and vending machines. Consumers would have been able to purchase the chips as early as June 29.

No other Frito-Lay or Doritos products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are recalled.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.

Consumers with the product described below can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.