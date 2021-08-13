Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of a limited number—31 bags— of 7 3/4 oz. Wavy Lay’s Original Potato Chips as they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer contact. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags.

The products were distributed to certain retail stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, and consumers would have been able to purchase them as early as July 23, 2021.

No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are recalled. No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.

Consumers with the product described below can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

The specific recalled product information is listed below: