Hain Celestial Group, a manufacturer of better-for-you brands that inspire healthier living, has announced the location of its new headquarters and flexible work model to deliver greater value as a globally integrated enterprise.

After a thorough vetting process, Hain has selected Hoboken, N.J. to serve as the hub of its global operations. With Hoboken as the hub, Hain offices and manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international locations will serve as the "spokes" for team members to come together and collaborate for moments that matter.

"Hain's hub and spoke work model enables broader team collaboration and greater connectivity as a global enterprise," said Hain Celestial Group Chief Executive Officer Wendy Davidson. "It also provides us the ability to recruit the very best talent, regardless of where they are located."

Hoboken will also serve as the home of Hain's Innovation Experience Center, where team members, customers, and consumers will immerse themselves in Hain's products, explore consumer insights, and create innovative opportunities for the future. The company will continue to leverage R&D labs at its manufacturing facilities for more comprehensive product development and scale.

"Our headquarters decision is among the early actions we are taking to support our multiyear transformation strategy called "Hain Reimagined," which we will unveil at our Investor Day on September 13," added Davidson.

The building and its location were carefully selected to ensure they align with the company's purpose to inspire healthier living.

Highlights

Hain will occupy the 12th floor of the Waterfront Corporate Center located at 221 River Street.

The office building is LEED Gold certified and Energy Star Certified.

It features floor-to-ceiling glass windows with unobstructed sweeping views of New York City and the Hudson River.

The location offers employees close proximity to Hoboken's many amenities, including walking paths, green spaces, gyms and yoga studios, and acclaimed restaurants and shops.

Employees and visitors will also be within close proximity to a variety of public transportation options to the office and New York City: the headquarters building is just steps from Hoboken Terminal's NJ TRANSIT, PATH, NY Waterway Ferry, and Light Rail connections. It is also located within 10 miles of Newark Liberty International Airport.

Hain plans to open the office in the fall of 2023 and is looking forward to being a part of the Hoboken community.