The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire That’s How We Roll, the producer and marketer of ParmCrisps and Thinsters, two fast-growing, better-for-you brands offering convenient products that are consumer favorites, from Clearlake Capital Group. The acquisition deepens Hain’s position in the snacking category and represents a significant step in establishing Hain as a high-growth, global healthy food company.

With the mission to make the world heathier, tastier and a little more fun, ParmCrisps and Thinsters are better-for-you brands composed of simple ingredients that consumers can find in their kitchen. ParmCrisps are high-protein, low-carb cheese crisps and snack mixes. Thinsters are crispy thin cookies made from high-quality, non-GMO ingredients. All products are available in a variety of flavors.

“ParmCrisps and Thinsters are optimally positioned to benefit from consumer preferences for clean-label and high-protein snacks,” said Mark Schiller, president and chief executive officer of Hain. “Both brands have created loyal followings by being true to their unique value propositions. We are excited to welcome them to the Hain family and support the brands’ next chapter as part of our growing snacking platform."

“We are absolutely thrilled to be joining the Hain family,” said Sammy Kestenbaum, CEO of That’s How We Roll. “We believe the wealth of experience and resources of the team at Hain will allow us to reach even more consumers with our simple and delicious, better-for-you snacks.”

“We have been proud to sponsor ParmCrisps and Thinsters to execute on a vision of scaling a better-for-you snack platform to meet the demands of today’s health conscious, informed consumers,” said José E. Feliciano, co-founder and managing partner, and Arta Tabaee, managing director, of Clearlake Capital Group. “Given our previous experience with Hain Celestial, who acquired our former portfolio company World Gourmet / Sensible Portions in 2010, we believe ParmCrisps and Thinsters have found a perfect home, and we look forward to the brands’ continued success under Hain.”

The total purchase price is approximately $259 million, subject to an adjustment for working capital, and will be financed with borrowings under Hain’s revolving credit facility. That’s How We Roll generated approximately $108 million of net sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2021 and is expected to generate mid-teens net sales growth in calendar year 2022. The acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to Hain’s Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2022 after making investments in the target brands and accretive in fiscal year 2023 with margins in line with Hain’s existing snacks business. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2021.

BofA Securities served as Hain’s financial advisor. Venable LLP acted as Hain’s legal advisor.

