Doc Popcorn, a fresh-popped popcorn franchise retailer owned by J&J Snack Foods, announced the debut of their newest limited-time flavor, Flamin' Cheesy. This new flavor aims to provide consumers with a sensation that will ignite the taste buds and set their snack time ablaze.

Flamin' Cheesy is available now throughout the fall season at participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide and online at docpopcorn.com. The hot new flavor infuses Doc Popcorn's classic Cheesy Cheddar goodness with a playful punch of spiciness and pairs "a-maizingly" with other Doc Popcorn favorites including Triple White Cheddar or, for extreme heat, Hoppin' Jalapeno.

"The cheesy-spicy flavor profile is trending in the snack food industry, and we're thrilled to be able to provide consumers with the perfect combination of heat and classic cheddar cheese," says Martin Azambuya, director of brand and sales support for Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn. Flamin' Cheesy was developed with our customers' taste buds in mind and can be enjoyed either on its own or paired with our other sweet and savory flavors, creating a popcorn experience like no other."

The new limited-time flavor joins Doc Popcorn's expansive portfolio of gourmet popcorn including ¡Hola! Churros, Triple White Cheddar, Klassic Kettle, Sweet Butter, Cheesy Cheddar, Better Butter, Caramel Bliss, Hoppin' Jalapeno, Apple Crisp, Denver Mix, and Simple POP. Flavors vary by season and location. As a better-for-you snack option, Doc Popcorn creates its own proprietary flavor blends using high quality ingredients free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors, and preservatives.

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks and in-line stores around the world. In 2022, Doc Popcorn was acquired by J&J Snack Foods Corp.

For more about J&J Snack Foods, see "Fly Like an Eagle,” the cover story for September 2009, on the SF&WB website.