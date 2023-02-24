Doc Popcorn recently released its first limited batch flavor of the year, Taco Te Amo. Translating to "Taco, I love you," Taco Te Amo is available at all participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide through spring.

A fiesta of flavors featuring salt, garlic, chili peppers, and other taco seasonings, the savory blend is non-spicy, allowing all to enjoy. At just 90 calories per serving, Taco Te Amo is gluten-free and kosher certified.

"We're thrilled to offer our customers a new bold and savory snack from Doc Popcorn that serves up fun and big flavor," said Martin Azambuya, director of brand sales and support for Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn. "Mirroring the seasoning of a Mexican American taco, Taco Te Amo flavored popcorn excites the tastebuds, elevating any snacking experience. We have no doubt that fans will fall in love with this new limited batch flavor."

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks, and in-line stores around the world. In 2022, Doc Popcorn was acquired by J&J Snack Foods Corp., an innovator in the snack food industry for over 50 years.

For more information about Doc Popcorn, including franchise opportunities, visit docpopcorn.com.