Company: Doc Popcorn

Website: www.docpopcorn.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.50-$8.50

Product Snapshot: Doc Popcorn is celebrating the release of the newest limited-batch flavor, Everything Bagel. The launch is a fun spin on the popular everything bagel, but replaces bread with popcorn.

The new limited-batch flavor includes the crunch of traditional buttered popcorn with a blend of garlic, onion, and sesame. Everything Bagel flavored popcorn is now available at participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide through April 2022.

“We know there are a lot of people who are obsessed by Everything Bagel seasoning, so it’s only natural that we want to incorporate it into our fresh-popped popcorn for the ultimate snacking experience,” said Martin Azambuya, chief operating officer of Doc Popcorn. “It’s important that our customers are not only enjoying delicious popcorn, but having fun with it too.”

Everything Bagel is available in addition to Doc Popcorn’s gourmet flavors, including Triple White Cheddar, Klassic Kettle, Sweet Butter, Cheesy Cheddar, Better Butter, Caramel Bliss, Hoppin’ Jalapeno, Apple Crisp, Denver Mix, and Simple POP. Flavors vary by season and location. As a better-for-you snack option, Doc Popcorn creates its own proprietary flavor blends using high quality ingredients free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives.

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks, and in-line stores around the world. For more information about Doc Popcorn, including franchise opportunities, visit www.docpopcorn.com.