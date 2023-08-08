Rivalz has debuted its new single-serving one-ounce packs. Featuring a dual-textured, crunchy, vegetable-based shell, stuffed with soft, nutrient-rich fillings, Rivalz provide a snacking experience that now comes in a portion-controlled size.

Rivalz' new one-ounce bags are available in three fun flavors with nostalgic flair: Late Night Pizza, Extra Chedda' Mac, and Spicy Street Taco. These flavors were carefully crafted to evoke feelings of comfort and familiarity, says the brand. Additionally, Rivalz are packed with nutrients, including 8g protein, 4g fiber, 9g net carbs, 0g added sugar, and 7 essential vitamins and minerals. Rivalz are also vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.

"We are thrilled to launch our new single-serving packages to make enjoying our healthy and delicious snacks even more convenient for our wonderful customers," says Rivalz CEO, Peter Barrick. "These widely anticipated individual sized packs are perfect for on-the-go snacking, lunchboxes for work and school, workout fuel, etc."

Rivalz snacks are currently available for purchase on its website and amazon.com. The company also plans to expand into specialty retailers later this year. The company was featured in the startups area at the Sweets & Snacks Expo this year, as well.

Related: VIDEO - Highlights from Sweets & Snacks Expo 2023