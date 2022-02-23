Company: Real Good Foods

Website: https://realgoodfoods.com/

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99

Product Snapshot: The Real Good Food Company, Inc., an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, has announced the launch of its newest platform, Stuffed Chicken Bites, in Kroger banners nationwide. Beginning the week of February 22, 2022, consumers will be able to find two varieties of Stuffed Chicken Bites in 1,500 stores.

Real Good Foods' Stuffed Chicken Bites platform is made from nutritious ingredients and 100% grain-free and gluten-free, with only 3g net carbs and packed with 25g protein per serving. The platform is merchandised in the fast growing, and high velocity frozen poultry category with other traditional breaded chicken options. Unlike other traditional breaded frozen options, Real Good Foods' Stuffed Chicken Bites do not use processed flours or grains. Perfect for snacking, these convenient stuffed chicken bites can be prepped in minutes and are available in two flavors, Three Cheese and Cheesy Taco.

"We are extremely proud to enhance our already strong partnership with Kroger to expand distribution in another frozen category into all Kroger Banners in the United States," said Bryan Freeman, executive chairman of The Real Good Food Company. "Unlike other food options on shelves today that are made with processed grains and loaded with carbohydrates, our nutritious Stuffed Chicken Bites have a limited amount of carbs and are 100% grain free. Through our expansion with Kroger, we are able to make nutritious food more accessible throughout the US, and in turn, improve the lives of Kroger shoppers looking for healthier options in the frozen food aisle."

To learn more about Real Good Foods and to find a store near you, please visit www.realgoodfoods.com.

Source: Real Good Foods