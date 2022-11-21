Tochi Snacks has launched its line of salmon chips, upcycled from sustainably sourced salmon chips from fish found along the coasts of Norway and England. The makers of the salmon chips have debuted the line with four savory flavors popular among Asian consumers, with better-for-you, nutritious snacks.

Salmon chips (more popularly known as fish skins throughout Southeast Asia) have been a popular snack product among consumers in that region for decades. According to the company, though consumers of Asian descent comprise approximately 6% of the U.S. population, flavors drawn from various parts of Asia still enjoy relatively low representation on Asian shelves.

Tochi Snacks co-founders Dina Shi, Marc Seah, and Ian Seah reportedly created the company and its snack products to break out of the ethnic food section at traditional retail grocers, and normalize Asian-inspired flavors by making them accessible to the general population.

Tochi Snacks is currently available in four umami flavors:

Salted Egg

Korean BBQ

Sriracha

Thai Lime & Herb

The products can be found at Whole Foods, on Amazon and other online retailers, and on the Tochi Snacks website.