Justin’s, a producer of nut butters and organic chocolate candy, is set to expand in snacking this fall with a limited-time indulgent snack mix available at Costco stores in the Northeast region.

According to consumer trend watcher Foresight Factory, seven out of 10 U.S. consumers agree with the statement, “It’s really important that I can treat myself when I want”; however, clean ingredient options are limited for those looking for better-for-you options.

Justin’s reportedly places priority on helping consumers in “taking simple joys and imagining new possibilities” via its products, whether that be offering the first nut butter single-serve squeeze pack, the first certified organic peanut butter cups in two-cup packs, or creating a Chocolate Hazelnut & Almond Butter Spread. According to company representatives, the brand continuously looks to innovate with a keen eye on improving upon nostalgic favorites with mindfully sourced, real food ingredients and is excited to leverage this approach as Justin’s moves into the snack aisle.

The new Dark Chocolate Nutty Cone Mini Peanut Butter Cup Mix features Justin’s hero confection Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups in new, bite-size mini form, along with dry roasted peanuts, almonds, dark chocolate peanut candy pieces, white chocolate covered cocoa dusted peanuts, and bits of rice flour waffle cone. Inspired by popular ice-cream toppings, the Mini Peanut Butter Cup Mix is Non-GMO Project verified, certified Kosher, and made with Certified Organic Justin’s Confections.

The mix will hit shelves at Costco stores in the Northeast this September in an 18-ounce bag (MSRP: $10.99) and will be available while supplies last. Justin’s hopes to expand distribution for this latest innovation at retail next summer.

