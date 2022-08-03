Company: Field + Farmer

Website: https://fieldandfarmer.co/

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$2.49/bar, $14.99 (Variety Pack)

Product Snapshot: Field + Farmer announced the launch and sampling of its Fresh Snack Bars in 102 Costco locations across 14 Midwestern states: Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The bars will be available starting August 5 in a 12-count Variety Pack.

Fresh Snack Bars contain whole foods—no processed additives, powders, or chemicals. They are gluten-free, plant-based, and Non-GMO verified.

"We are thrilled to offer our craveworthy Field + Farmer Fresh Snack Bars at Costco," said Isabella Chia, executive vice president and managing director, Field + Farmer. "We know Costco customers will appreciate the real, recognizable food in our Fresh Snack Bars, which always feature a fresh veggie or fruit as the very first ingredient. Our bars not only taste better, but they are also bursting with the goodness of real food and are never chalky or dry. They're not named after beloved desserts for nothing!"

The bars come in dessert flavors such as Apple Pie, Carrot Cake, and Peanut Butter & Jelly, and they contain protein from 100% real food such as peanut butter, almond butter, and pumpkin seeds. They include fiber from real plants—no additives like inulin, sugar alcohols, prebiotic fiber syrups, or chicory root—and are lightly sweetened with low-glycemic coconut sugar.