J&J Snack Foods is shaking up the frozen bread category with the launch of Superpretzel Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks. The pretzels are coming to the freezer aisle this fall at retailers across the country, including Walmart, Target, AHOLD, Publix, and Harris Teeter.

The new Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks will be available in an elongated, bread-like format. Superpretzel Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks will be available in a 10-count package, are fully baked with no artificial flavors, and ready to eat in just minutes.

“Our Superpretzel Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks have continued to be the leading soft pretzel breadstick in foodservice and we can’t wait for it to hit retail stores, allowing shoppers to bring this warm, tasty snack home to their families,” said Joanne Mizner, vice president of marketing - retail at J&J Snack Foods. “We know that due to inflation, consumers are eating at home more than ever and we’re thrilled to be able to give them a fresh way to prepare their favorite restaurant-style foods at home. Superpretzel Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks can be enjoyed in its purest form, alongside a sweet or savory dip, or used as the base of a sandwich—the possibilities are endless.”

Superpretzel Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks will retail between $6.99–$7.99, and will be available at retailers nationwide this fall. The new product will join Superpretzel's portfolio of soft pretzel twists, bites, filled knots, sticks, and mini pretzel dogs, currently available at all major grocery chains and at entertainment and amusement venues.

The Superpretzel brand continues to resonate with consumers and plans to expand its offerings and bring soft pretzels to the market across all segments of the J&J Snack Foods Business. Soft Pretzel lovers can keep an eye out for fresh Superpretzel Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks and Hamburger Buns entering in-store bakery departments in 2024. For a full look at J&J Snack Foods’ snack portfolio, along with where Superpretzel products can be purchased, visit jjsnack.com.

