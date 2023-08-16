Oreo Cookie and Nintendo have teamed up once again, this time to unveil a special surprise: Limited Edition Princess Peach x OreoiD Packs.

Over the last four weeks, fans have participated in a social media mission, stacking Oreo cookies to “defeat Bowser” and stop him from taking over the Mushroom Kingdom. After a triumphant victory (#SuperMarioOreo amassed over 20 Million Views on TikTok), Princess Peach is here and is being honored with her very own cookie.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Princess Peach was missing from the embossments on this summer’s limited-edition Oreo x Super Mario Cookies.

Oreo will award 5,000 lucky fans with the Princess Peach x OreoiD Pack! Each pack includes unique Oreo cookies that are dipped in white fudge, covered in sprinkles, and feature iconic images of Princess Peach and her castle. Consumers can visit PPSweeps.Oreo.com one per day for eight days starting today, August 16, and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on August 23.

The highly anticipated Oreo x Super Mario Cookies left fans in a frenzy, with the pre-sale selling out in less than 48 hours.

Mondelēz International is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.