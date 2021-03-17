Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.oreo.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.19

Product Snapshot: Mondelēz International, Inc., the National Basketball Association (NBA) and USA Basketball have announced a multiyear partnership that makes the leading snacking company an Official Partner of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League, NBA 2K League and USA Basketball.

As part of the partnership, Mondelēz International will create a variety of products and consumer promotions with the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and USA Basketball featuring leading brands from the Mondelēz International portfolio such as OREO Cookies, Chips Ahoy!, Nutter Butter, belVita, Ritz Crackers, Trident and Sour Patch Kids.

“We’re excited to work with the NBA to further our shared commitment of bringing people together and building communities,” said Rachel Lawson, associate director scale consumer and retail engagement, Mondelēz International. “Through this partnership, we will create moments across our brand portfolio that unite all NBA enthusiasts—from teammates and coaches, to fans and families.”

Mondelēz International and the NBA will tip off their partnership later this month at retailers nationwide with the launch of limited-edition NBA Dynasty OREO Cookies. A playful new take on the original cookie, each pack features six unique embossments on top of the chocolate wafers that spotlight logos of some of the greatest dynasties in NBA history: the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

“Creating unique products and consumer promotions with Mondelēz International’s iconic collection of brands is going to be an enjoyable way to bring our partnership together for NBA fans,” said Dan Rossomondo, senior vice president, head of media and business development, NBA.

In addition to the limited-edition packs, the NBA and Mondelēz International will introduce a “Taste Greatness” sweepstakes later this month with a chance for fans to win a grand prize trip to NBA All-Star 2022.

Be on the lookout for specialty marked packaging and visit TasteGreatnessVIP.com to learn more about the #TasteGreatness sweepstakes.