Beech-Nut Nutrition Company, creator of baby and toddler foods, has given the classic brownie a new twist with the launch of Brownies with Hidden Veggies. Made with 30% fruits and veggies, this grab-and-go brownie bar is ideal for toddlers 24 months and up. It will be available in two flavors, Paw-sitively Cocoa and Hootin’ Peanut Butter.

The latest addition to Beech-Nut’s growing snack portfolio, which includes Dino Biscuits with Prebiotics, Dino Biscuits with Hidden Veggies, Mini-Waffles with Hidden Veggies, Crispeas, Melties and Oaty Bars, Brownies with Hidden Veggies are a first-of-its-kind product offering in the toddler snack space. Made with fruits and veggies you can’t see or taste, Beech-Nut’s Brownies are a balanced option for a sweet snack.

“We know that parents are increasingly looking to offer everyday treats that aren’t overly indulgent but still feel special and fun,” said Jon Harrington, senior brand director. “As a brand committed to launching innovative toddler snacks, we set out to make a brownie that parents can feel better about serving to their kids, but that still feels like a treat. We believe we’ve accomplished that by launching Brownies with Hidden Veggies, which contain the fruits and veggies parents like to see in snacks but still has the classic brownie look and taste. As the first brand to launch a brownie in the toddler food space, we’re excited to see the response from consumers.”

Both flavor varieties are oven-baked and made with raisin, butternut squash, and carrot. Paw-sitively Cocoa and Hootin’ Peanut Butter have 3g and 2g of whole grains per serving, respectively. They are non-GMO and contain no artificial colors or flavors. Brownies with Hidden Veggies come in cartons of five individually wrapped brownies and are listed at $3.99 per carton.

Families can find Brownies with Hidden Veggies at Target stores across the country in August. To find Beech-Nut in stores, click here.