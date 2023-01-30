Bimbo Bakeries' Sara Lee Bread brand has announced the latest addition to its lineup of products: Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies. The bread is baked with the equivalent of one cup of veggies per loaf and fortified with vitamins A, D, and E.

In addition to offering a good source of vitamins, each 18-oz. loaf is baked without artificial colors, flavors, or high-fructose corn syrup.

"We know that mealtime can be a battle with picky eaters and little ones that aren't exactly in love with vegetables," said Jinder Bhogal, senior brand manager at Sara Lee Bread. "We baked up the idea for our new Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies with families in mind to offer a unique option that's new to the bread aisle. Made with love—and a cup of vegetables per loaf—we hope our fans will enjoy incorporating this new offering into breakfast, lunch, snack time, and beyond."

Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies is available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide in an 18oz., 18-slice loaf, for a suggested retail price of $4.49. For more information, visit SaraLeeBread.com.

